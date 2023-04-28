Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

