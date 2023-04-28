Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,342. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

