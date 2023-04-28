Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in PPL by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

