Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 904,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,148. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

