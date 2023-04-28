Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $563,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $399.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

