Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.45. 700,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

