Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

