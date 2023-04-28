Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.
SF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
