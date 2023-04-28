Stifel Firstegy Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$271.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 4.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.