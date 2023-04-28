Stifel Firstegy Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
