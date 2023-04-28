Stifel Nicolaus Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 1,080,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.21.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

