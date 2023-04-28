Stifel Nicolaus Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $87.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

