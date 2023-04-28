Stifel Nicolaus Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $100.95. 330,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

