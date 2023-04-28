STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

STM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,994. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

