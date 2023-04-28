StockNews.com Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $201.38 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

