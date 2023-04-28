StockNews.com Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

AVA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

