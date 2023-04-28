StockNews.com Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Buy”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

