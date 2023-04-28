StockNews.com Upgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.27.

IEX opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.24. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in IDEX by 47.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IDEX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in IDEX by 23.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 62.1% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

