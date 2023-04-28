StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
