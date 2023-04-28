Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Stride Stock Performance
LRN traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $42.91. 71,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,279. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.
