Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $42.91. 71,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,279. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stride Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $13,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 15.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

