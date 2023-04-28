Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 23.7% in April

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNAX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.46.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.