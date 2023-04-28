Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. 306,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

