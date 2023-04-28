Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.31. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-1.98 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 668,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $182.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

