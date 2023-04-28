Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.98 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SUI opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 528,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,168,000 after acquiring an additional 267,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

