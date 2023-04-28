Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$60.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.14.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.37. 3,254,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.07. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.3726994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.