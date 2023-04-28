Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$60.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.14.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.37. 3,254,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.07. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Stories
