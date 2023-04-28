SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 2,140,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,293,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in SunPower by 11.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,946 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 56.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.