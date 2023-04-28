Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.10

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 483524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Several analysts recently commented on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

