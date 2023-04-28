Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

