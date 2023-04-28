Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Amundi purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

