Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.58. Approximately 8,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 9.07% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

