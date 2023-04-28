Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Down 4.3%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.23 and last traded at $121.51. Approximately 1,077,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,662,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

