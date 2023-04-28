Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $67.71 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $205.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,468. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.