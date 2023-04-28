Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,092,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. 204,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

