Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 155,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 936,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,375. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.