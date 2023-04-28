TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $112.43.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

