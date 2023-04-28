TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,632,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

