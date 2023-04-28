TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.