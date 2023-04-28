TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 167,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

