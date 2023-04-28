TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $429.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

