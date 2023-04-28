TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $563,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.22. 1,400,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.