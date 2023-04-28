TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of McDonald’s worth $420,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $295.95. 1,042,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,704. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $296.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

