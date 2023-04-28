TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,725,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,447,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.66% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $965,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 513,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,864. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

