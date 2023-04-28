TD Asset Management Inc Has $200.53 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,696,301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.70% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $200,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,582,000 after purchasing an additional 285,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,658,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 320,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,982. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

