TD Asset Management Inc Has $270.80 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $270,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $219.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,017. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

