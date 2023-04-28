TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,580,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,792,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UNH traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.56. The company had a trading volume of 833,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,422. The stock has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.