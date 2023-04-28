TD Asset Management Inc Sells 50,424 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,424 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Eli Lilly and worth $479,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded up $13.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.48. 2,690,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,406. The company has a market cap of $383.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $403.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.