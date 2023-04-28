TD Securities Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

