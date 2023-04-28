Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,036,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 555,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETE stock remained flat at $10.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Featured Stories

