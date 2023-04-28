Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 18,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of TTNDY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 99,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $69.90.
About Techtronic Industries
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
