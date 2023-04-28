Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 18,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 99,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.