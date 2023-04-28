Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCK shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

