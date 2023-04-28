TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Boosted by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. TEGNA accounts for about 1.7% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of TEGNA worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 861,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 675,964 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after buying an additional 629,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 470,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.