Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

