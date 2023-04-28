Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.